Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

SLNG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of 138.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Stabilis Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

