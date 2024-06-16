STASIS EURO 1-Day Volume Hits $365,014.92 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.04 million and approximately $365,014.92 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

