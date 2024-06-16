Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0297

Status (SNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $115.29 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,059.46 or 0.99926613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012697 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00090743 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02997054 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $3,079,294.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.