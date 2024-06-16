Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Short Interest Up 21.1% in May

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,648,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at $320,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth $18,939,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Price Performance

NASDAQ:STER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 270,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,908. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.95 million. Analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

STER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

