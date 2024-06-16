Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 16th (ALE, AMPE, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI, CMCT, CPG, CVLY, EDR)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 16th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.