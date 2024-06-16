Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 16th (ALE, AMPE, BKSC, BLIN, BYFC, CASI, CMCT, CPG, CVLY, EDR)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, June 16th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get ALLETE Inc alerts:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.