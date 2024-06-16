StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $878.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
Featured Articles
