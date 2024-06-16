StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 2.4 %

Reed’s stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

