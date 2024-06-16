StockNews.com Lowers HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 208.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

