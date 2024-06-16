StockNews.com Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Korn Ferry by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.