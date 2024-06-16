Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SREDY remained flat at $20.02 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $20.07.
Storebrand ASA Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5243 per share. This is an increase from Storebrand ASA’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.
