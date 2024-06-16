Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STRA

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,225.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $55,897.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.