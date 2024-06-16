Stratis Price Tops $0.0553 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $74,907.99 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.89 or 0.05418008 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

