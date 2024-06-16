Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 58,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.