Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 58,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $16.26.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
