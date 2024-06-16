Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 37.9% in May

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.58. 89,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

