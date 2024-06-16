Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,620.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $135,828 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 310.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,525. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

