Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SDPI opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.