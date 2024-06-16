Susquehanna Boosts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $19.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 761,884 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in DXC Technology by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

