Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) PT Raised to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Sweetgreen Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $31.54 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $263,653.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

