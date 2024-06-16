Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 525.0 days.

Shares of SHBBF remained flat at $103.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 327. Syensqo has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $103.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Syensqo in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

