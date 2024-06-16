Syon Capital LLC Acquires 33,961 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 158,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,461,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

