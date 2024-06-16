Syon Capital LLC Acquires 5,279 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,024 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.9 %

BHP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.83. 2,218,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

