Syon Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,122,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.