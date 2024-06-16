Syon Capital LLC Buys 3,262 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,690,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,378. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.