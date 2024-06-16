Syon Capital LLC Buys 801 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,195. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.