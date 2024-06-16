Syon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,086,000. JFrog accounts for about 1.9% of Syon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Syon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.63% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after buying an additional 118,473 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,206,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,722,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,490,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at $199,722,908.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,648 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.66. 726,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

