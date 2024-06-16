Syon Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.69.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.92. 2,913,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.