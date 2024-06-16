Syon Capital LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Syon Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.41. 389,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,169. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $580.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

