Syon Capital LLC Has $827,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,385,000 after purchasing an additional 426,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.88. 6,247,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,314,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

