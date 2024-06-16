Syon Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,025,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,259,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $160.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

