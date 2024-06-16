Syon Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Syon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Syon Capital LLC owned 3.21% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWD. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 187,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,464. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $42.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

