Syon Capital LLC Purchases 276 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock traded up $18.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $728.58. 958,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $727.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $737.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

