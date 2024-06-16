Syon Capital LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $408.12. The company had a trading volume of 461,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

