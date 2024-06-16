Syon Capital LLC Purchases 824 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.46. 1,559,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $439.28 and its 200 day moving average is $403.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

