Syon Capital LLC Sells 24,178 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Syon Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,993. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.