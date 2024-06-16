Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 26,469 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after acquiring an additional 340,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after acquiring an additional 72,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after acquiring an additional 129,519 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

Shares of ED traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $90.87. 1,258,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,575. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

