Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $14,919,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,533,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $4,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. 3,797,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,849. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

