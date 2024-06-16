Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,519 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Avantor worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 5,868,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.