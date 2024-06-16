Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 90,000 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 258.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after acquiring an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after acquiring an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

