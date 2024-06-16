Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Regal Rexnord worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:RRX traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.52. 542,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regal Rexnord

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.