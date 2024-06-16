Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,802 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AON were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in AON by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.86.

NYSE AON traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $295.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,949. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.66 and its 200 day moving average is $304.67. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

