Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,200 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 2.2 %

SONY traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 667,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.