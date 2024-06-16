Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,661,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 2,699,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,322.8 days.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of Telefónica stock remained flat at $4.83 on Friday. 17,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

