Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,661,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 2,699,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,322.8 days.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Shares of Telefónica stock remained flat at $4.83 on Friday. 17,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Telefónica Company Profile
