Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). Research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.