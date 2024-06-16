Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,293 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

TXN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.90. 3,479,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.