The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 251,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 31,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,640 shares of company stock worth $49,331,005 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.25. 5,756,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,447,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

