The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.32.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$74.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.43. The company has a market cap of C$131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.68 and a one year high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

