The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.5% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

DIS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.97. 7,087,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,114. The stock has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

