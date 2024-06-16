Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 290,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,818,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

TSOI stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,382,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174,063. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

