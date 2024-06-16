TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.35.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
