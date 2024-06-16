Thomas Story & Son LLC Buys Shares of 31,150 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Fiserv comprises about 1.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $148.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,062. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.